Five people died in two separate Eastern Cape accidents on Friday night.
In one incident, three people were killed in a collision between an Opel Corsa bakkie and a Toyota Avanza on the R409 between Ndabakazi and Ngqamakhwe.
In another crash, two people died when a vehicle overturned on the N2 near Fort Jackson outside Mdantsane.
Culpable homicide cases have been opened for both incidents.
“Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has extended condolences to the families of the deceased,” said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose on Saturday morning.
“Nqatha urged road users to be vigilant and ensure their safety on the roads.”
DispatchLIVE
Five killed in two Eastern Cape crashes
Image: SUPPLIED
Five people died in two separate Eastern Cape accidents on Friday night.
In one incident, three people were killed in a collision between an Opel Corsa bakkie and a Toyota Avanza on the R409 between Ndabakazi and Ngqamakhwe.
In another crash, two people died when a vehicle overturned on the N2 near Fort Jackson outside Mdantsane.
Culpable homicide cases have been opened for both incidents.
“Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has extended condolences to the families of the deceased,” said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose on Saturday morning.
“Nqatha urged road users to be vigilant and ensure their safety on the roads.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos