Qumbu multiple crime suspect finally nabbed after being on the run since 2020
A 25-year-old suspect, linked to a spate of serious crimes including double murders, possession of unlicensed firearms and most recently, attempted murder, is finally behind bars.
He had been on the run from the police since 2020.
Ayabulele Mtyhobeni appeared in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Thursday facing a string of charges and the case was postponed to December 31 for a formal bail application.
Police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the man was arrested on Tuesday in Mjikelweni village in Qumbu.
“The suspect was caught with an AK47 automatic rifle and two 9mm pistols with the serial numbers filed off.
“All his [alleged] atrocities were committed in Qumbu.”
Qumbu detectives received information about his presence at his homestead and swiftly responded, arresting him and recovering the weapons, she said.
Mawisa said among the nine charges were:
* January 2020 — the murder of Banoyolo Yandisa Tukela, 28, of Marhambeni locality;
* January 2022 — a house robbery at Ngcolokini locality in Qumbu;
* October 2022 — the murder of Nozolile Mute, 60, of Ngxakolo locality;
* November 2022 — possession of unlicensed 9mm pistol;
* November 2022 — possession of unlicensed 303 rifle with ammunition at his homestead;
* December 2023 — murder of Salios Mfana Chauke, 71, at Tina Bridge;
* December 2022 — attempted murder at Gqunu locality, firearm used; and
* December 2024 — possession of unlicensed AK 47 automatic rifle and two 9mm pistols at his homestead.
“All the weapons will be ballistic testing to check if they had been used in the commission of other crimes,” Mawisa said.
OR Tambo police district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana applauded Qumbu police for arresting their most wanted suspect.
