12 killed in horror head-on crash on N2 near Dutywa

Twelve people have died and two others sustained injuries in a horrific head-on collision on the N2 just outside Dutywa.
The accident happened near Nyamarha Location at about 8pm on Saturday.
A Toyota Quantum carrying 10 passengers collided with a Ford Ranger carrying four passengers.
“Three male occupants of the Ford Ranger died at the scene, while a female passenger sustained serious injuries,” Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
Eight people — four men and four women — died at the scene in the minibus taxi.
A woman who was among the critically injured later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
She was among two taxi occupants rushed to hospital.
A culpable homicide docket has been opened for further investigation.
Saturday's carnage on Eastern Cape roads claimed 23 lives in four separate crashes, with the latest head-on collision on the N2 adding to the grim tally.
