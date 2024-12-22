The department of justice and constitutional development says it is prioritising emergency repairs to damaged infrastructure at the Bishop Lavis magistrate's court, including restoring the water supply and other essential services, to ensure the court remains accessible and operational.
This comes after protest action in the Bishop Lavis area on Saturday which resulted in extensive damage to the court.
Department spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi said protesters vandalised the court building, set parts of it on fire and stole essential court equipment.
“We are working closely with the police to secure the premises and prevent further damage. Additional security measures have been implemented, including the deployment of extra security guards and a 24-hour police presence to safeguard the building,” Masibi said.
Additional security measures implemented at Bishop Lavis magistrate’s court after arson
Angry community members are alleged to have set the building alight
Image: Philani Nombembe
She said the department is putting systems in place to ensure the continuation of court operations.
“Measures have been initiated to facilitate postponement of cases, with proceedings expected to resume on Monday.
“We condemn any acts of vandalism and urge the community to cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations into the incident continue.”
