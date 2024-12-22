Hawks arrest eighth suspect in R9.3m land fraud case

A relative of a senior government official has been arrested in connection with land claim fraud allegations.
Lungela Malusi, 46, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court this week.
Lungela is a relative of Funeka Malusi, 56, a senior government official in the East London department of rural development and land affairs, who is also among the accused.
Funeka was arrested a few months ago, along with six others, in connection with the same allegations.
The other accused are Chulumanco Malusi, 25, Avukile Gxalo, 54, Zoliswa Manditsa, 47, Zoleka Mbinambina, 55, Nokuthembela Hope Malgas, 45, and Luvuyo Vika, 54.
They were arrested by the East London Serious Corruption Investigation unit of the Hawks in September.
The suspects appeared in court on September 23, where Funeka, the alleged mastermind, was released on R30,000 bail and the relatives on R10,000 bail each.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Lungela’s arrest came after allegations that Funeka, in her capacity as a senior official, had colluded with relatives to approve fraudulent claims.
“It is alleged that, during the period between 2017 and 2024, Funeka Malusi, who held the position of director of quality assurance, colluded with her relatives by allegedly approving self-orchestrated fraudulent claims,” Mhlakuvana said.
“It is further alleged that the accused unlawfully submitted fraudulent land claims to the department. Subsequently, it is reported that Funeka Malusi approved the land claim documents that were submitted.”
Mhlakuvana said the investigation revealed that Funeka Malusi had intentionally and unlawfully edited the land claims by altering the banking details of the lawful beneficiaries to the accounts of her relatives and domestic worker.
“Further investigations divulged that several payments were made to the relatives rather than to the lawful beneficiaries, thus prejudicing the department of land affairs of cash to the value of more than R9.3m,” he said.
A warrant of arrest was authorised and executed on Tuesday, where Lungela was apprehended in George in the Western Cape.
She made her first court appearance in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday and was released on R10,000 bail.
The matter was postponed to February 19 to join her co-accused.
Hawks acting provincial head Brigadier Fernando Luis praised the determination shown by the investigating team.
“As the Hawks, we shall investigate and arrest all corrupt people without fear and favour,” he said.
Luis appealed to the public to continue reporting such incidents.
