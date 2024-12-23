News

Athenkosi ensuring a brighter Christmas for some of metro's less privileged

22-year-old will be distributing meals starting in Southernwood and concluding in the CBD

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 23 December 2024

East London-born Athenkosi Kinana has a deep understanding of the hardships of poverty and the struggle of not knowing where his next meal would come from...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes