A two-year-old boy was killed in a head-on collision between a VW Polo and a VW Jetta on the N2 in the Kei Cuttings on Monday morning.
The Polo had four occupants — two men, a woman and the boy.
The Jetta was also carrying four people: a man, a woman and two girls.
“It is alleged that the driver of the VW Polo lost control while travelling towards the Butterworth side,” Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“It veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the VW Jetta.”
The injured were taken to hospital for medical attention.
A culpable homicide docket has been opened at Qumrha police station.
Binqose said it is suspected that the vehicles were carrying families.
“We know that in the next few hours, many people will be making that final dash home to spend Christmas with their families,” he said.
“It is wet and slippery in most parts of the province, and we urge you [road users] to be extra vigilant and ensure that you arrive at your destination safely.”
Boy, 2, killed in head-on collision in Kei Cuttings
