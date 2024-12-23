Call for two-year moratorium on traditional initiations
Alarmed by the high rate of initiate injuries and deaths in the Eastern Cape, two members of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) leadership have made a call for traditional male initiation to be halted for two years to address the crisis...
