Hawks officer to appear in court after allegedly murdering his wife

A Hawks warrant officer is expected to appear in the Stellenbosch magistrate's court on Monday after allegedly murdering his partner.
According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the officer had an argument with his wife at their home in Khayamnandi, Stellenbosch, on Saturday.
Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the 41-year-old wife ran out of the house, but the officer allegedly followed her and fired several shots.
“The wife ran into a neighbour's house, but the police officer allegedly followed her inside and fired several shots in full view of residents in the house,” Shuping said.
Shuping said the victim was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.
