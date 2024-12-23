“The label could be at a different height. They could be damaged or very badly printed. There may be spelling mistakes.”
‘If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is’: Beware of fake alcohol this festive season
Image: Picture: 123RF/MILKOS
With increased demand for alcohol during the holidays, the Drinks Federation of South Africa (DFSA) has issued a warning to consumers to stay vigilant about the dangers of counterfeit alcohol.
DFSA CEO Angela Russell highlighted the severe risks posed by counterfeit alcohol. “Counterfeit is a problem because it's not made in sanitary and controlled environments,” she said in an interview with eNCA.
Russell emphasised the alarming findings from recent tests conducted on seized counterfeit alcohol. “It had exceptionally high levels of methanol, which can cause blindness, nerve issues and even death,” she said.
Russell urged consumers to be cautious when purchasing alcohol. “If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is,” she advised.
She suggested buyers look for suspicious signs on the product.
“Starting at the top of the bottle, see if the cap is dented or damaged, the paint might be smudged, the seal may be perforated in some counterfeit products we tested. You could see black floating particles in the alcohol and the foil could be inconsistent. The liquid could be hazy or look diluted, and one of the big telltales is on the labels.
“The label could be at a different height. They could be damaged or very badly printed. There may be spelling mistakes.”
Aside from counterfeit alcohol, Russell stressed the importance of responsible trading within the alcohol industry and said all retailers should ask for age verification when necessary.
“We know minors should not be consuming alcohol at all, and we call on all traders to adhere to this very important thing. They should be asking for age verification.”
Russell also highlighted the importance of adhering to legal trading hours and ensuring that visibly intoxicated patrons are not sold alcohol.
“Traders should not sell to people who are clearly intoxicated, and friends should encourage people to go home when it's time to stop drinking.”
Russell reminded event organisers and vendors that they must comply with licensing requirements: “The licence requirements for festivals remain unchanged, and they must follow a self-regulatory code of conduct to promote alcohol responsibly. Traders should serve food alongside alcohol as this helps metabolise alcohol. Providing water and nonalcoholic alternatives is also crucial.”
Consumers are encouraged to pace themselves, alternating between alcoholic drinks and water.
“Our research shows most people enjoy alcohol in moderation. While there is a segment of the population that struggles with alcohol addiction, most consume alcohol responsibly.”
