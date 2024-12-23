Four people — believed to be a mother and her three children — died in a head-on collision on the N2 near Qumbu on Monday afternoon.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Mercedes-Benz SUV, with only the driver, collided with a VW Up carrying four people at about 4pm.
All four occupants of the VW Up died at the scene.
“They are believed to be a mother in her 40s and her three children — two girls, aged 12 and 9, and a five-year-old boy,” Binqose said.
“They were possibly travelling home ahead of Christmas.”
The SUV driver escaped with minor injuries.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigation.
Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha extended condolences to the families of the deceased.
“He calls on road users to play their part in curbing the carnage on our roads,” Binqose said.
“Head-on collisions can be avoided.”
DispatchLIVE
Mother and three children lose their lives in Eastern Cape crash
Image: SUPPLIED
Four people — believed to be a mother and her three children — died in a head-on collision on the N2 near Qumbu on Monday afternoon.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Mercedes-Benz SUV, with only the driver, collided with a VW Up carrying four people at about 4pm.
All four occupants of the VW Up died at the scene.
“They are believed to be a mother in her 40s and her three children — two girls, aged 12 and 9, and a five-year-old boy,” Binqose said.
“They were possibly travelling home ahead of Christmas.”
The SUV driver escaped with minor injuries.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigation.
Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha extended condolences to the families of the deceased.
“He calls on road users to play their part in curbing the carnage on our roads,” Binqose said.
“Head-on collisions can be avoided.”
DispatchLIVE
Boy, 2, killed in head-on collision in Kei Cuttings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos