Police pounced on two suspects who were allegedly found in possession of cellphones stolen at Makhadzi's One Woman Show in Limpopo.
The award-winning musician sold out the 46,000 capacity Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
The police's public order policing unit received complaints about stolen cellphones from concertgoers, and a manhunt for the thieves was immediately started.
At about 4.30am on Sunday, police found two suspects.
“A 26-year-old suspect was found in possession of two cellphones and his 30-year-old accomplice with 12 cellphones,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said
Some victims identified the suspects and their phones were returned to them at the local police station.
Thakeng said: “The suspects are expected to appear before the Polokwane magistrate's court soon facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. Police investigations are continuing.”
Police arrest two in connection with cellphone theft at Makhadzi concert
TimesLIVE
