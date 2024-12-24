The man accused of the October 6 Qumbu mass shooting, which claimed the lives of six community patrollers, has taken his fight for bail to the Mthatha high court.
Ndumiso Bongekile Nompehle-Macingwane, 34, allegedly killed the men at their base at Lugongozo Senior Secondary School in Godini village outside Qumbu.
He faces six counts of murder, among other charges.
Macingwane was arrested on October 7, just hours after the killings.
The victims included Godini local sub-headman Akhona Sotshongaye, 40, his father David Mbabaza, 65, Amos Sombaba, 71, David Marholi, 52, Aphelele Mbali, 27, and Fezekile Mhlekwa, 57.
After his bail application was refused on Monday, Macingwane said he would appeal to the Mthatha high court.
The matter has been postponed to February 14.
Bail appeal for Qumbu mass shooting accused heads to Mthatha high court
‘When I was hit, I couldn’t run so I played dead’ — mass shooting survivor
Macingwane was arrested after a multi-disciplinary team and detectives investigated the ambush, which witnesses said involved about five men armed with rifles.
The Qumbu mass shooting is one of eight such incidents that have rocked the Eastern Cape in 2024, including the September 28 Lusikisiki mass shooting that killed 18 people.
The cases have been postponed to various dates between January and April.
