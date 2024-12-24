For the first time since the dawn of democracy, the ANC dipped below 50%. And neither did any political party garner enough votes for a sole mandate to govern. That gave birth to a government of national unity involving 10 political parties. While the GNU is not a perfect arrangement, we implore all the protagonists to make it work for the good of the country.
The Dispatch also extensively covered the Buffalo City Metro’s rates fiasco. Ratepayers and residents were angered by the introduction of an electricity surcharge of between R370 and R660 for households as well as R1,283 for small commercial users. This is a story that is likely to have more twists and turns even in the new year.
We were also there to cover the Lusikisiki massacre in which 18 family members were gunned down. We commend the swift arrest of the suspects. However, the killings demonstrated once again how dangerous our province is with so many guns in private hands. The prevalence of guns was also clear when extortionists and other related criminal syndicates caused havoc across the province.
As you enjoy the festivities, we implore you to do so responsibly. While those with means spend lavishly, we are collectively reminded that SA still remains the most unequal society in the world with a Gini coefficient of about 0.63 as of July 2024. The Gini takes a value between 0 and 1 where a coefficient of 1 indicates perfect inequality and 0 perfect equality
As we look forward to 2025, we hope to keep you not only informed but entertained and educated as well. We wish all of you our readers a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.
Daily Dispatch will continue to be your voice in the new year
Image: Picture: 123RF/Ruggiero Scardigno
