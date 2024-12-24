News

Daily Dispatch will continue to be your voice in the new year

24 December 2024
Editorial Comment
The Daily Dispatch extensively covered the Buffalo City Metro’s rates fiasco.
Image: Picture: 123RF/Ruggiero Scardigno

On Wednesday it's Christmas Day and barely a week from then the curtain comes down on 2024, ushering in a new year with lots of hope.  

It has been a fascinating and equally so, a strange and painful year. As events unfolded throughout 2024, the Daily Dispatch strived to continue to keep you informed  and as always  holding truth to power. 

We were there to cover the May elections, which is arguably the biggest story of the year in SA. 

In the build up to the polls, our teams travelled far and wide to record your stories of sorrow and hope.  You told us of poor road infrastructure, dysfunctional health services, crime, lack of access to clean water, hunger and poverty. These problems clearly demonstrated that  ours is a democracy that has left a lot of people behind. It probably explains why the voices of the “asivoti” (we are not going to vote) were amplified in the countdown to the elections. 

The May polls marked a watershed moment for the country. 

As you enjoy the festivities, we implore you to do so responsibly. While those with means spend lavishly, we are collectively reminded that SA still remains the most unequal society in the world

For the first time since the dawn of democracy, the ANC dipped below 50%. And neither did any political party garner enough votes for a sole mandate to govern.   That gave birth to a government of national unity involving 10 political parties.  While the GNU is not a perfect arrangement, we implore all the protagonists to make it work for the good of the country.

The Dispatch also extensively covered the  Buffalo City Metro’s rates fiasco. Ratepayers  and residents were angered by the  introduction of  an electricity surcharge of between R370 and R660 for households as well as R1,283 for small commercial users. This is a story that is likely to have more twists and turns even in the new year.  

We were also there to cover the Lusikisiki massacre in which 18 family members were gunned down.  We commend the swift arrest of the suspects. However, the killings demonstrated once again how dangerous our province is with so many guns in private hands. The prevalence of guns was also clear when extortionists and other related criminal syndicates caused havoc across the province. 

As you enjoy the festivities, we implore you to do so responsibly. While those with means spend lavishly, we are collectively reminded that SA still remains the most unequal society in the world with a Gini coefficient of about 0.63 as of July 2024. The Gini takes a value between 0 and 1 where a coefficient of 1 indicates perfect inequality and 0 perfect equality

As we look forward to 2025, we hope to keep you not only informed but entertained and educated as well. We wish all of you our readers a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year. 

