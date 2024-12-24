News

Fears kidnappings on the rise again

After a two-month hiatus, two cases have been reported in the Eastern Cape, putting police on high alert for festive season resurgence

Premium
24 December 2024
Mandilakhe Kwababana
Senior Reporter

Police have made inroads in a spate of abductions, cash-in-transit heists and extortion cases that shook the Eastern Cape in 2024 with a series of arrests...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes