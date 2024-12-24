A head-on collision on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad on Monday night claimed the lives of four people, believed to be related.
Four family members killed in horror head-on collision in Eastern Cape
A head-on collision on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad on Monday night claimed the lives of four people, believed to be related.
The crash occurred at about 11pm when a Mercedes-Benz sedan carrying four people collided with a truck with two occupants.
“All four occupants of the sedan — a woman, two female adults and a boy — died at the scene,” said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
“The truck's occupants sustained minor injuries.”
This incident brings the total number of fatalities on Eastern Cape roads on Monday to 10.
Earlier crashes on the N2 near Qumbu and Cabazana Village, and a pedestrian accident on the R63 near Qonce, claimed six lives.
