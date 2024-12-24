High court lets man off the hook for pointing toy gun at woman

Jojo closed his case after testifying, but the court found him guilty of contravening the Firearms Control Act.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa
The Pietermaritzburg high court has let a man off the hook for pointing a firearm at a woman after accepting his version that the weapon was a toy gun, upholding his appeal.
In November 2023, Gaba Octavia Jojo stood trial at the Kokstad magistrate's court on charges of contravening the Firearms Control Act. He was accused of unlawfully and intentionally pointing a firearm at Bulelwa Mazomba, a charge to which he had initially pleaded guilty.
However, after questioning by the magistrate, Jojo changed to a not guilty plea, stating he had used a toy gun.
After Mazomba was cross-examined by Jojo, who conducted his own defence and told Mazomba he had used a toy gun, she conceded the accused had not said at the time it was a toy firearm. She did not dispute it was a toy gun.
No other evidence was led and the state closed its case.
During interaction with the magistrate, Jojo's defence was illustrated when he said: “They [police] did not want to proceed to the police station. Instead they wanted to open the backpack forcefully. They did so. Inside the backpack was a toy gun and they assumed it was a real firearm.”
Jojo closed his case after testifying, but the court found him guilty of contravening the Firearms Control Act.
The magistrate court handed Jojo a six-month sentence wholly suspended for three years on certain conditions.
Jojo took the matter to the high court for review, where judge Robin Mossop said Mazomba made no mention in her evidence of suffering any bodily injury or damage to property due to Jojo.
“But perhaps more importantly, the state led no evidence to establish what Jojo possessed was a firearm as defined in the act. A toy firearm does not fall within the definition of a firearm. By rights, Jojo should not have been put to his defence and should have been discharged at the end of the state’s case because the state did not establish he possessed a firearm.
“He was not discharged. Significantly, he was not charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm. He maintained throughout the trial it was a toy firearm,” Mossop said.
Mossop said it was obvious from the outset that Jojo’s version was that he had a toy gun and no attempts were made to prove it was a firearm, as contemplated by the act.
“In my view, the guilt of Mr Jojo was not established and he ought to have been acquitted at the closure of the state’s case. The conviction of the accused and sentence imposed on him on November 8 2023 are set aside."
