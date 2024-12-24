LISTEN | Cops rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman, arrest female suspect

Police rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman and arrested a 46-year-old female suspect for alleged murder and kidnapping in Sebokeng, Gauteng on Monday.
The businessman, who was allegedly abducted in Lenasia more than two months ago by three men driving a BMW X5, had been held captive since the incident.
The suspects demanded a ransom for his release.
Police acted on information they obtained about the location of the suspects in Sebokeng.
A police spokesperson said: “A search of the property led the team to find the victim in one of the rooms. The body of an unidentified man was also found at the premises. A female suspect was arrested at the scene.”
Police recovered two cellphones which will form part of further investigations and more arrests are expected.
