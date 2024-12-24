News Editors Choice

LISTEN | Cops rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman, arrest female suspect

24 December 2024
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
A kidnapped Pakistani businessman was rescued by police on Monday.
A kidnapped Pakistani businessman was rescued by police on Monday.
Image: SAPS

Police rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman and arrested a 46-year-old female suspect for alleged murder and kidnapping in Sebokeng, Gauteng on Monday.

The businessman, who was allegedly abducted in Lenasia more than two months ago by three men driving a BMW X5, had been held captive since the incident.

The suspects demanded a ransom for his release.

Police acted on information they obtained about the location of the suspects in Sebokeng.

A police spokesperson said: “A search of the property led the team to find the victim in one of the rooms. The body of an unidentified man was also found at the premises. A female suspect was arrested at the scene.”

Police recovered two cellphones which will form part of further investigations and more arrests are expected.

Listen to Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk:

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes