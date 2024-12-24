Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has made an impassioned plea to motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads amid a surge in road accident fatalities.
Mabuyane described the alarming increase in road accidents as a devastating trend that claims the lives of loved ones.
“It is our collective responsibility to act swiftly to prevent further loss of life,” he said.
“I urge all road users to be extremely cautious and vigilant on the roads, as well as adhere to traffic laws to prevent more deaths.”
Mabuyane condemned the senseless loss of life on the roads, saying the pain and suffering inflicted on families is immeasurable.
“I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the alarming rise in road accident fatalities in our province,” he said.
The premier warned that the reckless disregard of human life will not be tolerated and law enforcement agencies will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible for road crashes are held accountable.
He extended condolences to families who have lost loved ones.
Mabuyane sounds alarm over surge in road deaths
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
