Men should have a ‘not in my name’ attitude against GBV: premier Ntuli
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
At the funeral of 25-year-old Ntobeko Cele, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli urged decisive action to combat the violence plaguing the lives of women and children.
"Our sisters and our daughters can’t walk peacefully in the streets at night. They get raped and killed. They are abused, and some are verbally abused," said Ntuli.
The funeral was held on Monday at the KaMkakwa hall in uMzinto, Ugu district municipality, and was attended by several high-profile figures, including sport, arts and culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula and former police minister Bheki Cele.
Ntobeko died almost a week earlier when she was stabbed in uMzinto.
Her boyfriend, Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka, shockingly confessed to the murder in a graphic social media post accompanied by disturbing images of her body.
The police later found Ntaka’s body, believed to be a suicide, not far from where Cele's body was discovered.
LISTEN | ‘Men, you don’t own women’: ANC’s Mbalula slams GBV
Ntuli condemned the destructive behaviour some men exhibit, sharing his concern about the toxic environment perpetuated by substance abuse and domestic aggression.
"Some men go drinking and come back and swear at everyone in the household. That’s the challenge we are faced with," he said.
Ntuli’s said the entire province must confront the issue head-on. "I am pleading with everyone in the province to address this matter seriously."
Addressing traditional leaders present at the funeral, he emphasised the role of community leadership in driving change. "I hope you are discussing these matters," he said, stressing that combating violence against women is a collective responsibility.
Ntuli issued a direct challenge to the men in the audience, urging them to stand up and reject violence in all its forms. "To the men present here, we need to stand up and say: 'Not in my name — no one will commit an act of violence and cause pain in our community'."
The wellbeing of women and children is directly tied to the nation’s progress, he said. "Our future are the women and children of this country. What kind of future are we building if we allow these atrocities to continue?"
