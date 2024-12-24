News

Two killed, two injured in R61 crash near Beaufort West

By DispatchLIVE - 24 December 2024
A horrific crash left two people dead near Beaufort West on Tuesday.
Two people died and two others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the R61 near Beaufort West on Tuesday.

The vehicle, travelling from the Western Cape, had four occupants — three men and a nine-year-old boy.

Two men died at the scene.

"The injured driver and the boy sustained severe injuries and were taken to Aberdeen Provincial Hospital," provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

Binqose said fatigue and reckless driving, coupled with the occupants not wearing seat belts, are believed to have contributed to the crash.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Aberdeen police station.

