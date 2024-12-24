Two people died and two others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the R61 near Beaufort West on Tuesday.
The vehicle, travelling from the Western Cape, had four occupants — three men and a nine-year-old boy.
Two men died at the scene.
"The injured driver and the boy sustained severe injuries and were taken to Aberdeen Provincial Hospital," provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
Binqose said fatigue and reckless driving, coupled with the occupants not wearing seat belts, are believed to have contributed to the crash.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Aberdeen police station.
Two killed, two injured in R61 crash near Beaufort West
Image: SUPPLIED
