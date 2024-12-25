Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa spent Christmas morning at St Elizabeth Hospital in Lusikisiki, handing out gifts to newborn babies.
By the time of her visit, three babies had already been born at the hospital.
“As of 5pm, 104 Christmas Day babies had been born in the Eastern Cape — 57 boys and 47 girls,” the department posted on its Facebook page.
“The first Christmas baby was born at 12.02am at Madwaleni Hospital.”
In a remarkable coincidence, a mother who was also born on Christmas Day gave birth to twins at Mthatha Regional Hospital.
Eastern Cape welcomes more than 100 Christmas babies
Image: SUPPLIED
