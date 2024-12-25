News

Former US President Clinton discharged from hospital

By Ismail Shakil and Eric Beech - 25 December 2024
Former Democratic president Bill Clinton was discharged from hospital.
Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday after being treated for the flu, his deputy chief of staff said in a post on X.

Clinton, 78, was hospitalised on Monday at Georgetown University Medical Center with a fever, his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said.

