Mozambique unrest: tourism body encourages travellers to heighten awareness

Reuters reported on Wednesday at least 21 people have been killed in unrest after Mozambique's top court confirmed Frelimo's victory.
Pilane said on Wednesday morning he received updates that roads to Xai Xai in the south of Mozambique around the beach were barricaded and tensions were escalating around that region.
“Holidaymakers around that side don't know how the day is going to turn out. Unfortunately, they are now inside the resorts and some can’t leave. The situation is out of hand,” he said.
Wilker Dias, an analyst in Mozambique said the situation was tense in some parts of the country.
He said the most concerning issue was the number of deaths in some regions where people are being shot. He said they were gathering evidence and information from people on the ground.
“We created a hotline where people can report when people are killed or detained,” he said.
He said it appears the most affected areas included Maputo, Nampula and Beira City in Sofala province, where several deaths are being reported.
As violent protests in Mozambique are said to be escalating, with more deaths reported, the South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa) is encouraging those intending to travel to Mozambique to contact their travel providers directly for detailed updates about specific destinations and routes during fresh unrest.
Satsa chair Oupa Pilane said conditions may change daily.
This comes after this week's announcement by Mozambique’s Constitutional Council which finally gave its ruling on the disputed electoral process, confirming the ruling party Frelimo had won the October elections.
Pilane said they have observed an intensification in protests across urban centres.
“The circumstances require heightened awareness from all travellers. While we're seeing increased protest activity, particularly in major urban areas including Maputo, Beira, and Nampula, it's important to note many coastal tourism regions continue to operate safely and remain unaffected by the situation,” he said.
He said the Ressano Garcia border post, while open and operational, is experiencing access limitations.
“We strongly advise travellers to contact their tour operators or accommodation providers before attempting any border crossings,” he said.
Pilane said many of Mozambique's prime tourist destinations, particularly in remote coastal areas, remain peaceful and continue to welcome visitors.
However he emphasised the importance of travellers maintaining close contact with their tourism service providers, who can provide real-time updates about specific locations
“We call for a calm and peaceful resolution while acknowledging the right to democratic processes.
“The tourism industry remains resilient, and we are committed to ensuring visitors receive accurate, current information to make informed travel decisions," he said.
Pilane said they were concerned about the impact the unrest would have not only on South Africa but also on Mozambique as the biggest tourists in that country were South Africans.
“Many people, specially in South Africa, have either postponed or cancelled their visit and that is a serious economic impact on those who have invested in tourism products, including the economy of Mozambique coupled with their workers.
“We are calling for calm. Political leaders in Mozambique need to think of the interests of the country. Come together around the table and begin to find solutions,” said Pilane.
Border Management Authority deputy assistant commissioner: communications and marketing Mmemme Mogotsi said movements were minimal at the Lebombo border.
“No trucks were processed today,” she said.
