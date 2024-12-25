Tragedy strikes on Christmas Eve as two women killed in East London crash

Two women died and five others were injured in a three-car pileup on the N2 near Gonubie Farmer's Hall in East London on Christmas Eve.
A Toyota Corolla carrying five people — a man, three women and a minor — collided with a fully loaded minibus taxi and a Toyota SUV with two occupants.
“Two women from the Corolla died at the scene, while the minibus taxi occupants escaped unscathed,” provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
The SUV driver sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital.
Binqose expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those families spending their Christmas in mourning, having just buried or preparing to lay their loved ones to rest,” he said.
“The latest accident adds to the pain of the multitude of families across the province.”
Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha urged drivers to exercise caution.
“MEC Nqatha calls on drivers to be extra vigilant and cautious to avoid accidents that have claimed so many lives,” Binqose said.
DispatchLIVE
