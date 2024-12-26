Christmas joy for Eastern Cape moms after almost 200 babies born

For Busiswa Ndima, Christmas Day will always be extra special.
Not only was she born on December 25, but this year she gave birth to twins on the same day.
Ndima, 34, was among the mothers who welcomed 196 babies at Eastern Cape public health facilities on Christmas Day.
The first baby of the day arrived at 12.02am at Madwaleni Hospital.
This year's Christmas births were fewer than last year's, when 221 babies were born in the province on December 25.
Of this year's babies, 99 are boys and 97 are girls.
Eastern Cape Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa visited St Elizabeth Hospital in Lusikisiki on Christmas Day, where she handed out care packs to new mothers.
Capa welcomed the new babies and stressed the importance of breastfeeding.
“We congratulate the mothers and health professionals on bringing these precious gifts into the world,” she said.
“We celebrate these bundles of joy because any day a child is born is always a good day.”
Capa also expressed concern that 26 teenage girls aged between 15 and 19 gave birth on Christmas Day.
