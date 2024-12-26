Maseko-Binqose said the passing of any human being under any circumstances left families devastated.
“Therefore, this mass devastation caused by the passing of 20 initiates affects and affects the whole nation and is tantamount to a disaster,” she said.
“We have lost lives. Therefore, we cannot go on as if it is business as usual.
“Something drastic must happen to protect our youth who undertake this important cultural and traditional journey.”
Hlabisa urged everyone to join hands to protect the ancient cultural practice from abuse, exploitation and extinction.
The visit comes shortly after National Assembly Cogta portfolio committee chair Dr Zweli Mkhize led a delegation to visit OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts as the death toll reached 15 in the entire province.
Since Mkhize's visit, the numbers have increased to 20 by last week Friday.
Cogta minister to convene emergency meeting amid Eastern Cape initiation deaths
Image: FILE
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa will convene an emergency ministerial meeting in Butterworth on Friday, prompted by the deaths of 20 initiates in the Eastern Cape.
The meeting comes as the province grapples with a crisis that has seen a high number of initiate deaths at various initiation schools during the 2024 summer initiation season, which is expected to run until mid-January.
Minister spokesperson Pearl Maseko-Binqose said the meeting would be held at Butterworth Town Hall at 8.39am, where Hlabisa would meet various stakeholders.
“These deaths send shock waves across the country,” she said.
“We must not lose sight of the fact that these late initiates are human beings with loved ones.
“They also have the right to life like all of us.”
Ulwaluko, or traditional male circumcision, is an age-old rite of passage that marks the transition from boyhood to manhood in many cultures.
The ritual is performed to instil social and moral values and to produce men who are responsible, hard-working and honest.
Maseko-Binqose said the minister's visit confirmed that culture did not kill, but rather those who did not follow the norms and standards as contained in the Initiation Act.
Hlabisa will visit the Amathole district municipality area, which has experienced a high number of initiation deaths.
During the visit, he will meet stakeholders, including provincial and local government officials, the district initiation forum and the broader community.
