Eastern Cape tavern owner arrested for allegedly bribing police on Christmas Day

An Eastern Cape tavern owner has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe police officers on Christmas Day.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the officers were conducting routine Safer Festive Season operations in Bholotwa, Komani, when they came across the tavern operating after midnight.
The police instructed the 45-year-old owner to close the tavern and ordered the patrons to vacate the premises.
However, the owner allegedly attempted to bribe the officers by offering them a stack of money to ignore the closure order.
“As the police were awaiting the closure of the premises, the business owner allegedly approached the police in the police vehicle and attempted to induce them to accept a stack of money for his business not to close, of which the police did not conform,” Mgolodela said.
“He allegedly went further to drop the stack of money inside the police vehicle to subdue compliance.”
The police subsequently opened a case of bribery and arrested the suspect, who is expected to appear in the Komani magistrate's court on Friday.
Chris Hani district police commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph commended the officers for their integrity and professionalism in the face of attempted bribery.
