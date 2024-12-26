Reasons for Mozambique prison escape vague but footage shows inmates being shocked, says analyst

The reasons given for the escape of more than 1,500 inmates from a maximum prison in Mozambique were contradictory, with the government giving opposing reasons for the prison riots, says a political analyst.
A total of 1,534 inmates escaped from the maximum prison in Maputo on Christmas Day, with Mozambique's police general commander Bernardino Rafael confirming that 33 people died and 15 were injured during the riots.
About 150 of the escaped inmates were recaptured, Rafael said.
The country is facing ongoing unrest, demonstrations and violent protests since the announcement of the election results in October, which were deemed by civil organisations, opposition parties and election observers to be rigged.
After the Constitutional Council announced on Monday that the Frelimo party indeed won the elections in a free and fair voting process, violence erupted across the country resulting in more deaths.
However, the reasons for the riots were unclear from the government, said political analyst Wilker Dias.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
He said Rafael and the ministry of justice gave two different reasons.
“We have the justice minister saying it was due to a problem that started inside the prison and the prisoners escaped after that. But the commander of the police said it was not an internal problem but a problem that started outside the prison with some of the protesters who eventually got inside. I think this is very weird,” Dias told TimesLIVE.
He said the recaptured escapees were seen on video being killed inside the prison.
“The police found about 150 people and they put them on a chair and they shoot them. We have videos and photos that show that people are getting killed inside the prison,” he said.
Amnesty International’s Mozambique campaigner Cídia Chissungo said a total of 249 people have died since the start of the protests in October.
“Since December 23, we have counted 118 deaths in three days. From October 21 to December 22 we counted 131 deaths. The total number of deaths for [Frelimo leader] Daniel Chapo to be president is 249.”
Meanwhile, the Mozambican security forces have been urged to exercise maximum restraint in the use of force when dealing with protests, as protesters have been subjected to live ammunition, arrest and teargas.
The EFF said the firing of teargas from helicopters, restricting internet access and the use of live rounds on unarmed people was a gross violation of human rights.
“Such actions only serve to escalate tensions and push Mozambique towards a devastating civil war. We strongly condemn these repressive tactics and remind Frelimo leaders of the consequences faced by other oppressive regimes around the world. History has shown that when repressive governments are overthrown, their leaders often face severe reprisals for atrocities committed against their own people,” EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said.
AU chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed concern at the ongoing violence in Mozambique and the loss of many lives.
Mahamat also encouraged restraint from the police in maintaining law and order and called for the government and political and social figures to seek a peaceful resolution to avoid further loss of life.
