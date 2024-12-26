News

Transport department cracks down on drunk driving

By DispatchLIVE - 26 December 2024
Law enforcement agencies are on high alert for drunk drivers. Stock photo.
Law enforcement agencies are on high alert for drunk drivers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/weyo

The Eastern Cape transport department is intensifying its operations against drunk driving, with a special focus on coastal towns where holidaymakers are flocking to the beaches.

The period between Christmas and New Year's Day is particularly challenging for road safety.

"Inter and inner town driving as well as rural roads have often proven to be a challenge... with drunk driving often being at the crux of it," provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

So far, 403 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

"The arrests may have prevented accidents and saved lives," Binqose said

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has praised law enforcement agencies for their efforts.

The intensified operations start on Thursday.

DispatchLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes