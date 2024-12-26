The Eastern Cape transport department is intensifying its operations against drunk driving, with a special focus on coastal towns where holidaymakers are flocking to the beaches.
The period between Christmas and New Year's Day is particularly challenging for road safety.
"Inter and inner town driving as well as rural roads have often proven to be a challenge... with drunk driving often being at the crux of it," provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
So far, 403 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
"The arrests may have prevented accidents and saved lives," Binqose said
Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has praised law enforcement agencies for their efforts.
The intensified operations start on Thursday.
DispatchLIVE
Transport department cracks down on drunk driving
Image: 123RF/weyo
The Eastern Cape transport department is intensifying its operations against drunk driving, with a special focus on coastal towns where holidaymakers are flocking to the beaches.
The period between Christmas and New Year's Day is particularly challenging for road safety.
"Inter and inner town driving as well as rural roads have often proven to be a challenge... with drunk driving often being at the crux of it," provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
So far, 403 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
"The arrests may have prevented accidents and saved lives," Binqose said
Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has praised law enforcement agencies for their efforts.
The intensified operations start on Thursday.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos