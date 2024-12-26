News

Two arrested, AK-47 rifle seized after Eastern Cape shop owner shot dead

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 26 December 2024
The rifle recovered by police after the shop owner''s murder in Qumbu.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police have arrested two suspects and confiscated an AK-47 rifle in connection with the murder of a shop owner in Qumbu.

The suspects, aged 19 and 24, were arrested after community members discovered the body of the 55-year-old victim at his store in Debeza locality.

“Community members became suspicious when the shop was not opened the whole day,” police spokesperson Captain Khaya Matyolo said.

“On investigation, they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood inside the shop.” 

Police found AK-47 empty cartridges next to the body and later recovered the AK-47 rifle without ammunition during the arrest of the suspects.

The rifle will undergo ballistic testing to determine if it was used in the murder and other crimes.

The motive for the murder is still under investigation.

