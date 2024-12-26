The festive season is a time for giving and some of Mzansi's stars are leading by example.
From distributing food and clothing to visiting hospitals and orphanages, these celebrities are using their platforms to make a positive impact by giving back to their communities, spreading joy and kindness to those in need.
Rugby star Siya Kolisi shared moments he had at The Saartjie Baartman Centre.
“This morning, I had the privilege of surprising the incredible kids at the @thesaartjiebaartmancentre with Christmas gifts. The resilience and courage of the women and children at the shelter continue to inspire me to strive to be a better man and human being. A heartfelt thank you to @toysrus_za for making this possible. Because of your support, we were able to bring joy to every child today with a special gift,” he captioned the post.
WATCH | Siya Kolisi and other stars spread Christmas cheer by giving back
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Siya Kolisi
The festive season is a time for giving and some of Mzansi's stars are leading by example.
From distributing food and clothing to visiting hospitals and orphanages, these celebrities are using their platforms to make a positive impact by giving back to their communities, spreading joy and kindness to those in need.
Rugby star Siya Kolisi shared moments he had at The Saartjie Baartman Centre.
“This morning, I had the privilege of surprising the incredible kids at the @thesaartjiebaartmancentre with Christmas gifts. The resilience and courage of the women and children at the shelter continue to inspire me to strive to be a better man and human being. A heartfelt thank you to @toysrus_za for making this possible. Because of your support, we were able to bring joy to every child today with a special gift,” he captioned the post.
Ihhashi Elimhlophe, his wife Linah 'Ebony' Ngcobo and his family distributed food parcels to the less fortunate.
Producer and DJ Shimza also spent his Christmas Day giving back to more than 1,500 children in Ekurhuleni.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos