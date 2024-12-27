News

Eastern Cape man, 39, arrested for alleged rape of 18-year-old initiate

By DispatchLIVE - 27 December 2024
An initiate was allegedly raped in Centane this week.
A 39-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old initiate at an initiation school in Centane.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed the arrest on Friday, saying the incident occurred on Monday.

Nkohli said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

"The suspect is not a traditional surgeon or nurse," he said.

The man is due to appear in the Centane magistrate's court on Monday, facing a charge of rape.

