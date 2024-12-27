A 39-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old initiate at an initiation school in Centane.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed the arrest on Friday, saying the incident occurred on Monday.
Nkohli said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.
"The suspect is not a traditional surgeon or nurse," he said.
The man is due to appear in the Centane magistrate's court on Monday, facing a charge of rape.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape man, 39, arrested for alleged rape of 18-year-old initiate
Image: FILE
A 39-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old initiate at an initiation school in Centane.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed the arrest on Friday, saying the incident occurred on Monday.
Nkohli said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.
"The suspect is not a traditional surgeon or nurse," he said.
The man is due to appear in the Centane magistrate's court on Monday, facing a charge of rape.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos