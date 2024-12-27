A 28-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm in Butterworth on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police received a tip-off about the man allegedly being in possession of the firearm.
“They proceeded to Bongoza Location in the Mission administrative area, found him sleeping and conducted a search,” Mawisa said.
“The firearm was recovered from his bed.”
The police confiscated the 9mm pistol with no serial number, magazine and ammunition.
The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.
He is expected to appear in the Butterworth magistrate's court soon.
Man arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm in Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
