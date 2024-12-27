Suspect, 28, arrested for statutory rape after 13-year-old gives birth on Christmas Day

The incident is part of a disturbing trend in the country as teenage pregnancies continue to rise. According to recent statistics, more than 122,000 teenagers gave birth in the past financial year. Of these, 2,716 were girls aged 10 to 14, and 119,587 were between the ages of 15 and 19.
In KwaZulu-Natal, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane addressed the issue of teenage pregnancy during her province’s Christmas briefing.
“This is unacceptable. As a society this is something we need to start fighting against. Girls falling pregnant at a young age is not a phenomenon unique to Christmas Day. It is something that happens on a regular basis and reflects a broader societal challenge,” she said.
Simelane stressed the need for men to play a pivotal role in the societal issue.
“Women alone will not be able to do that. Men alone will not be able to do that. We need to work together as a society. Men need to stand up and say 'not in our name'.”
A statement released by Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba's office has revealed a 28-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of statutory rape.
His arrest was in response to an incident involving a 13-year-old girl who gave birth at Seshego Hospital on Christmas Day.
Soon after the alarming event sparked public concern, Ramathuba praised police for their prompt response.
“We welcome the quick response by police after the hospital raised concern about a 13-year-old giving birth. It is our responsibility to make sure the judiciary acts in accordance with the extent of the crime. Statutory rape is visible in many parts of our province, and we need to bring to a close such a sad chapter,” said Ramathuba
She revealed the accused man is in custody and will soon appear in court.
“We must remain vigilant and committed to preventing such heinous acts in our communities,” she said.
While the scale of the problem is concerning, the department of health has noted some progress in recent years as the number of teenagers giving birth on Christmas Day has significantly decreased.
The department said the decline can be attributed to targeted interventions
“Interventions include the sexual reproductive health and healthy lifestyle campaign and the rollout of youth friendly zones in primary health facilities across the country to create an enabling environment for young people to access sexual and reproductive health services without waiting in the queue with general customers.”
