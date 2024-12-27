Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing at Eastern Cape traditional ceremony

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death at a traditional ceremony.
The incident occurred on Thursdayin the Xolobe administrative area, Fubu locality, Tsomo.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the victim was rushed to Cumakala hospital with stab wounds, but was declared dead on arrival.
"An investigation was launched and the suspect was arrested on the same day," Mgolodela said.
The 26-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Tsomo magistrate's court soon.
Chris Hani district police commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph commended the team for their swift response to the incident.
