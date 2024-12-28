Three suspects, aged between 33 and 45, are due to appear in the Komani magistrate's court on Monday after being arrested for alleged possession and dealing in drugs.
The Chris Hani district task team arrested the trio during Operation Safer Festive Season, which took place at Mlungisi Location in Komani on Friday and Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the task team conducted a search and seizure operation in the area, targeting people, homes and vehicles.
Drugs were allegedly found in three homesteads.
“The owners were arrested and charged with possession and dealing in drugs,” Mgolodela said.
The police recovered 78 Mandrax tablets and 5g of tik, valued at more than R8,500, from the three homes.
District commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph commended the task team, saying drug consumption contributes to heinous crimes in the area.
“The task team is determined to create a drug-free community.”
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape police bust alleged drug dealers
Image: SUPPLIED
Three suspects, aged between 33 and 45, are due to appear in the Komani magistrate's court on Monday after being arrested for alleged possession and dealing in drugs.
The Chris Hani district task team arrested the trio during Operation Safer Festive Season, which took place at Mlungisi Location in Komani on Friday and Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the task team conducted a search and seizure operation in the area, targeting people, homes and vehicles.
Drugs were allegedly found in three homesteads.
“The owners were arrested and charged with possession and dealing in drugs,” Mgolodela said.
The police recovered 78 Mandrax tablets and 5g of tik, valued at more than R8,500, from the three homes.
District commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph commended the task team, saying drug consumption contributes to heinous crimes in the area.
“The task team is determined to create a drug-free community.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos