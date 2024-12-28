One-year-old toddler hacked with panga in Eastern Cape attack

A one-year-old Eastern Cape toddler was hacked with a panga in an alleged attack sparked by a feud between his father and another man.
Khula Community Development Project director Petros Majola said the fight appeared to have begun at a traditional ceremony and continued at the toddler's home in Ngcabasa Location outside Qonce.
“The man allegedly stormed the house to attack the father, and in the process, hacked the child with a panga on the head,” Majola said.
The toddler's parents were asleep in the dark house when the attack occurred.
The suspect fled, leaving his weapon behind.
The child is receiving medical attention at an East London hospital.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Chungwa police station last week.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
“No arrest has been made,” Mawisa said.
Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta condemned the incident, describing it as “utterly unacceptable”.
“The safety and wellbeing of our children must always be our top priority,” she said.
“The brutal nature of this incident is alarming, and our thoughts are with the infant and their family.
“The department is committed to providing support services to the family during this difficult time.”
DispatchLIVE
