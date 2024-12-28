News

Two burnt beyond recognition in Eastern Cape horror crash

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 28 December 2024
A Kia sedan burns on the R63 between Xesi and Dikeni on Saturday night.
A Kia sedan burns on the R63 between Xesi and Dikeni on Saturday night.
Image: SCREENGRAB

Two people were burnt beyond recognition in a horror crash on the R63 between Xesi (formerly Middledrift) and Dikeni (formerly Alice) on Saturday night.

The accident occurred at about 9pm.

It is alleged the Kia sedan's driver lost control, veering off the road, before it overturned and caught fire.

Two occupants were trapped inside the car.

"They were consumed by the fire, leaving rescue personnel unable to determine the race or gender of either victim," provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose  said.

In an earlier incident, a man died in a collision between a Toyota Verso and a VW Transporter on the N6 just outside Komani at about 6pm on Saturday.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes