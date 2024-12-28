AmaZulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi says he knows nothing about being removed from his position by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
This comes after media reports on Friday that the Zulu king had removed him as prime minister.
In a statement on Saturday, Buthelezi, said he found out about his supposed axing on social media and had not received any formal communication.
“His majesty has not informed me of his decision to release me from my duties as his prime minister. I only learnt about this decision through social media and thereafter through a WhatsApp message from Prince Simphiwe of KwaMinya yesterday [Friday].”
According to reports by News24, the king's reasons for removing Buthelezi were unhappiness with his actions and how he had deviated from what was expected of him by the monarch.
Letters purported to be from the Zulu king about the firing of Buthelezi are circulating on various social media platforms.
Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi knows nothing about axing, will remain in his position
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
AmaZulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi says he knows nothing about being removed from his position by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
This comes after media reports on Friday that the Zulu king had removed him as prime minister.
In a statement on Saturday, Buthelezi, said he found out about his supposed axing on social media and had not received any formal communication.
“His majesty has not informed me of his decision to release me from my duties as his prime minister. I only learnt about this decision through social media and thereafter through a WhatsApp message from Prince Simphiwe of KwaMinya yesterday [Friday].”
According to reports by News24, the king's reasons for removing Buthelezi were unhappiness with his actions and how he had deviated from what was expected of him by the monarch.
Letters purported to be from the Zulu king about the firing of Buthelezi are circulating on various social media platforms.
WATCH | ‘She is not my girlfriend’: King Misuzulu on woman who caused drama at an event with Ramaphosa
The traditional prime minister criticised the monarch, saying an important decision like removing him from his position should not be handled in such a manner.
“One of documents which is circulating is a notice addressed to amakhosi of the kingdom signed by Prince Simphiwe himself, which is astonishing that an announcement of such magnitude should be conveyed to amakhosi in a such an informal manner.”
Buthelezi added he always obeys summons by the king and will continue to should he be called to present himself before him.
He also stated that he served at the behest of King Misuzulu and would relinquish his traditional prime ministerial duties should the king inform him to, saying he would continue to serve the Zulu monarch as an ordinary person.
“I have served the king from the first day that he assumed his position as king of the Zulu nation and will continue to serve his majesty as an ordinary subject of the monarch.”
'It's not me,' says TikToker after a woman was prevented from reaching King Misuzulu
Buthelezi also expressed concern about the king's decision to appoint Mpumalanga businessman Jacob Mnisi and a woman known as the king's “gogo”, Rejoice Tembe, to control the Ingonyama Trust Board.
“The presence of Jacob Mnisi and these lawyers from Mpumalanga in the affairs of the Zulu kingdom does not augur well for the wellbeing and future of Ingonyama Trust.”
He ended the statement by thanking the king for appointing him and promising to continue to serve the Zulu nation.
Buthelezi was appointed to his position earlier in January after the death of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died last September after having occupied the position for almost seven decades.
He will remain KwaZulu-Natal's co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos