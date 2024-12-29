Ngwenya emphasised the importance of parental supervision.
BCM warns beachgoers to park responsibly and swim safely
City unpacks safety measures and road closures ahead of anticipated influx of visitors
Image: ALAN EASON
The Buffalo City Metro has urged beachgoers to park responsibly and swim safely as the festive season reaches its peak.
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said reckless parking was a major concern as it blocked access for emergency services.
“We've noticed that motorists are parking on driveways and access roads, making it difficult for rescue officials to navigate during a crisis,” Ngwenya said.
“Such vehicles will be towed away and the driver will be fined.”
The metro has implemented control measures and access control at its beaches and picnic spots to manage traffic and enforce bylaws.
The SA Police Services, marshals and the security cluster are working together to ensure the safety of beachgoers.
Ngwenya cautioned against swimming at night, despite extended lifeguard hours until midnight.
“We discourage swimming at night and people should only swim in designated areas within the flags where they are visible to lifeguards.”
Ngwenya emphasised the importance of parental supervision.
“Children must always swim under parental supervision,” he said.
Furthermore, Ngwenya highlighted the metro's efforts to maintain cleanliness.
“We are working with various organisations — including the Border Kei Business Chamber, Tidy Towns and ratepayers forums — to maintain cleanliness,” he said.
The metro has 43 lifeguards stationed across its 10 beaches.
The Eastern Beach remains closed due to exposed rocks, which pose a danger to swimmers.
The metro is monitoring the situation and will advise when it is safe to swim again.
Meanwhile, the Batting Bridge picnic spot is under supervision, but its operating hours are restricted due to a court order.
Road closures will be implemented on New Year's Eve in the Quigney area and other areas that require vehicle monitoring and traffic control.
Eastern Cape visitor numbers are soaring, state insists
Motorists can expect road closures in various parts of the metro on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
On New Year's Eve, roads such as Inverleith Terrace at Esplanade, Cadwalan Street at Aquarium Road and Longfellow Street at Marine Terrace will be closed from 5.30am to 6pm.
John Bailie Road will be completely closed due to ongoing construction at Ebuhlanti.
On New Year's Day, road closures will also be implemented in Beacon Bay, Gonubie, Westbank and Nahoon Reef.
In Beacon Bay, Nyala Road and Kiaat Road will be closed from 5.30am to 6pm.
In Gonubie, Riverside Road, Recreation Road, Gonubie Main Road and Oceanway will be affected.
Westbank will see closures on Potters Pass, while Nahoon Reef will have closures on Epson Road and Beach Road.
