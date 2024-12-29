An Eastern Cape mother and her baby died in a devastating fire that gutted their shack in the early hours of Saturday.
Eastern Cape mother, baby killed in shack fire
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
An Eastern Cape mother and her baby died in a devastating fire that gutted their shack in the early hours of Saturday.
The incident occurred in the Victor Nyezi informal settlement in Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) just after midnight.
A neighbour noticed the shack was on fire and alerted others, who attempted to extinguish the blaze.
“After the fire was extinguished, the neighbours discovered the bodies [of the mother and baby] inside the shack,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.
Aliwal North detectives are investigating an inquest docket.
A local resident, who asked not to be named, said community members who witnessed the incident were left traumatised.
She said they suspected the fire may have been an arson attack.
