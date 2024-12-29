Makhanda water crisis worsens, but Gift of the Givers brings hope with two additional tankers

As temperatures soared over the past week, Sablay said there had been an outcry over water in Makhanda.
The water crisis in Makhanda has continued unabated this festive season, with Gift of the Givers set to deploy two additional water tankers to the area from Monday.
The crisis has severely affected residents and various institutions, including health facilities and schools.
Desperate residents have been seeking help from Gift of the Givers, which has become a beacon of hope for the community over the years.
On Sunday, Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay confirmed that the additional tankers would be deployed to serve the communities of Makhanda from 10am.
The non-government organisation has a long-standing association with the municipality and various institutions in the area.
In 2019, it was called in to assist during a severe drought.
“Our water tankers are still busy in Makhanda,” Sablay said.
“We deliver 75,000 to 100,000 litres of water per day to various communities, schools, clinics, hospitals and institutions.”
Water woes leave Makhanda residents desperate
As temperatures soared over the past week, Sablay said there had been an outcry over water in Makhanda.
“People are appealing to us for more water.
“Unfortunately, those in informal settlements cannot afford to purchase clean drinking water.”
The two additional tankers will make a total of four tankers to serve Makhanda for the next week.
The NGO also fills up tanks with water, allowing community members to fetch water themselves.
In 2019, Gift of the Givers initially provided bottled water, but later drilled 11 boreholes in Makhanda.
The largest borehole, known as the “super borehole”, is located at Ntsika Secondary School in Joza and can pump up to a million litres of water per day.
The organisation initially started off with bottled water in 2019.
“But our chairman and founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman saw that was not a long-term solution,” Sablay said.
“We are using the boreholes to fill up our trucks and provide clean drinking water for the school and the community of Joza.
“We have also extended water pipes from the Ntsika borehole to the nearby Khayelitsha informal settlement.”
However, the demand for water persists as the community of Nkanini, the CBD and local schemes also require support.
WATER CRISIS SPECIAL REPORT | NPO only reliable water source for many desperate communities
The Makana Citizens Front (MCF) councillors have welcomed the move by Gift of the Givers.
Philip Machanick said the situation had been ongoing for more than five years with no end in sight.
“We no longer have a drought, yet some areas are without water for weeks,” he said.
“The MEC seconded a highly experienced engineer Reynhardt Brittnell, and under threat to his safety, he left town more than a month ago.”
MCF leader Lungile Mxube said any intervention, including that of Gift of the Givers, would be highly appreciated by all citizens of Makana.
“Especially during this unending great crisis of water disaster,” he said.
“We thank Gift of the Givers for their support when government is failing us.”
