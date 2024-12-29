Wife cheats death as husband's bullet allegedly misses mark

A wife narrowly escaped death after her husband allegedly shot at her and missed, leading to his dramatic arrest.
Tactical teams deployed in Majola, Port St Johns, and local detectives made the arrest.
Though the incident happened a week ago, the 31-year-old suspect was not arrested until Thursday.
He led police to two other men, aged 39 and 41, who allegedly sold him the unlicensed firearm used in the attempted murder.
"Both men were arrested and two unlicensed 9mm pistols with ammunition were recovered," police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.
In a separate incident, a 27-year-old murder suspect was arrested in Tsolo on Saturday, with an unlicensed 9mm pistol and ammunition found in his possession.
All four suspects are expected to appear in different magistrate's courts on Monday, facing charges including attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of live ammunition.
DispatchLIVE
