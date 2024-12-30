News

Gugulethu residents get stunning R4.9m pools, while R56.9m Mdantsane project still sinking

BCM told it needs another R14.5m to complete job, amid damning report suggesting serious irregularities

By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 30 December 2024

While Buffalo City Metro has taken more than a decade and poured almost R60m into its failed revamp of the Mdantsane pool, the Cape Town metro earlier in December quietly celebrated the reopening of the stunning Emthonjeni pools in Gugulethu...

