As New Year's Eve celebrations get under way, Beacon Bay residents have taken a firm stance against fireworks.
The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has also added its voice to growing concerns about the threat posed by fireworks to pets.
In a notice shared on social media, the Beacon Bay Community Patrol Association said the use of fireworks was strictly prohibited in the neighbourhood.
"This policy is in place to ensure the safety, well-being and peace of all residents, including pets and wildlife," the notice read.
Beacon Bay Community Patrol Association's Juan De Kock said they had not yet received complaints, "but we will".
Beacon Bay Ratepayers' Association chair Scott Roebert said fireworks should never be allowed to be discharged in neighbourhoods, out of respect for community members and their pets.
"Fireworks come with several dangers and, without proper guidance, could lead to bodily harm for the user and anyone in the vicinity," Roebert said.
Beacon Bay ward councillor, Frederick Pohl, said anyone wanting to use fireworks needed to follow proper procedure.
"They need to have permission from BMC to use fireworks," Pohl said.
The NSPCA said it did not condone the use of fireworks "because of the distressing and harmful impacts they can have on domestic animals".
"Sadly, this is one of the busiest times of the year for SPCAs across the country," NSPCA spokesperson Samantha Stelli said.
"We implore the public not to use fireworks for any occasion and to find a less disturbing and harmful way to celebrate."
Beacon Bay bans fireworks to safeguard animals
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
