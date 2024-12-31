Jemsana-Mantashe said her son was repeatedly ignored by the Santa, despite attempts to get his attention.
East London Santa accused of racism, officers bring joy to 'ignored' boy
Viral video clips of an East London Santa Claus, allegedly giving black children the cold shoulder, have ignited a ferocious backlash on social media.
The incident occurred in Gonubie on Christmas Eve.
In the clips, the Santa appears to be cracking jokes and hugging other kids, while seemingly neglecting the black children, according to a fuming parent.
This has led to accusations of racism.
Busisiwe Jemsana-Mantashe, the mother of a four-year-old boy who was allegedly ignored, took to social media to express her frustration.
“This is a racism matter and must be dealt with as such,” she posted on Facebook.
Jemsana-Mantashe said her son was repeatedly ignored by the Santa, despite attempts to get his attention.
“He was definitely not overwhelmed, with only 300 children in these videos.”
Jemsana-Mantashe said was considering submitting a formal complaint to the South African Human Rights Commission.
She also demanded a sincere apology from the Santa, saying any apology that said “I'm sorry about how you felt” was not enough.
“Santa should be sorry for his racist behaviour which made me feel this way.
“The only time he interacted with my kids and other black children was during the gift-giving, when every child sat on his lap.”
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has condemned the incident, describing it as “appalling”.
ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the Santa's actions were “a stark reminder of the deep-rooted racism that still exists in our society”.
The young boy has since received a special visit from Gonubie police station officers, accompanied by community activist Amanda Timms and Buffalo City Metro law enforcement officers.
They brought another Santa to cheer him up with goodies after the alleged setback.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed police put a smile on the boy's face.
“A heartwarming turn of events unfolded in Gonubie after the viral video showed the four-year-old boy [allegedly] being unfairly treated by Santa Claus,” she said.
Police members, led by Buffalo City district commissioner Major-General Christopher Wright and MP Helen Neale-May, joined forces with external stakeholders to organise a special moment for the young boy.
On New Year's Eve, the team visited the boy's home in Gonubie, where SAPS members dressed up as Santa Claus, bringing gifts and cheer.
“The surprise visit brought immense joy to the boy and his sister,” Mawisa said.
The team also extended their kindness to needy children in A Section, Mzamomhle township, Gonubie, handing over food and clothes.
“The community was grateful for the gesture, making it a memorable last day of 2024 for the parents and children of Gonubie,” Mawisa said.
Attempts to track down the Santa in question have been unsuccessful.
