Eastern Cape man in court for allegedly killing girlfriend

A 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of his 40-year-old girlfriend appeared in the Whittlesea magistrate's court on Monday.
Anathi Ndeleni was remanded in custody after his arrest by police on Sunday.
The deceased was last seen with Ndeleni on Friday.
She was reported missing at the Whittlesea police station on Sunday.
“Our investigations led us to the suspect,” police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.
Investigations led the police to a house in Ekuphumleni, where the couple lived.
The house was locked, but police gained access and allegedly found blood drops inside.
Ndeleni was nowhere to be found.
Following a tip-off, police arrested Ndeleni in Molteno on the same day the missing person's report was filed.
He was taken back to Whittlesea, where he allegedly confessed to killing his partner and showed police where he had hidden the body.
“The swift arrest of the suspect is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our investigators,” Mgolodela said.
“We are committed to ensuring that justice is served.”
The matter was remanded to January 8 pending further investigation.
Chris Hani district commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph praised the police for their expert detection skills, which led to the suspect's arrest within hours of the missing person's report.
