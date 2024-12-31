Westbury community members in Johannesburg joined the grieving family of Miriam Singh — who allegedly died in labour — in a protest outside the Westbury clinic on Tuesday.
Singh, 32, allegedly went to the clinic in labour on Sunday but neither she nor her baby survived.
Community member Melissa Davids said they were puzzled by Singh and her baby's death and no health official has engaged them.
Enraged family demand answers after woman and baby die at JHB clinic
Reporter
Image: 123RF/ File photo
She said they were told they would meet Johannesburg finance MMC Margaret Arnolds.
“The community is angry, the community is raging,” she said.
This is a developing story.
