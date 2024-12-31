Fury over BCM's New Year's gift to revellers

Buffalo City Metro's decision to extend operating hours at East London's Batting Bridge picnic site from New Year's Eve to Thursday, until 2am, has sparked outrage.
The metro said this would allow revellers to “celebrate and usher in the new year”.
However, the Nahoon Estuary Management Forum said residents were not consulted.
“A notice issued by BCM on their Facebook page took the local community by surprise and, of course, they are extremely unhappy with the notice,” forum chair Christo Theart said.
Theart said the metro failed to engage with the community, despite a court order to improve the state of the site, monitor and control alcohol use and excessive music at the site.
The court order states that it should close at 6pm.
“The local community were not consulted at all,” he said.
Theart accused the metro of “autocratic behaviour” and said they would continue their legal action to ensure the metro implemented its bylaws.
“We have a court order to this effect,” he said.
“The BCM have not adhered to this order, and therefore we have filed for contempt, which will be heard in the East London high court early in 2025.”
Theart vowed to stop the metro from proceeding with the extended hours.
“We will do everything in our power to stop the BCM from continuing with their notice.”
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the city acknowledged that extending the operating hours of the picnic site would raise concerns among some residents.
Ngwenya said the decision was made after careful consideration of the influx of visitors to East London for New Year celebrations.
“As the public is aware, Ebuhlanti is now undergoing renovations and is inaccessible to the public,” he said.
“To accommodate holidaymakers and support local businesses, the Buffalo City Metro has decided to temporarily extend the operating hours of the Batting Bridge picnic site until January 2,” he said.
Ngwenya made it clear that the use of alcohol and loud music remained prohibited within the picnic site.
“We have complied with the judgment granted on April 2 and deny any allegations of noncompliance,” he said.
The metro would oppose the contempt of court application, Ngwenya said, as there was no basis for bringing such an application.
He said the decision was made after balancing various aspects related to year-end celebrations, including accommodating tourists.
“We have complied with Section 2 of the Standard Parks By-Law by posting a notice displaying the temporarily changed times.”
Ngwenya urged communities to accept the decision in the spirit of goodwill, inclusiveness and harmony that New Year celebrations represented.
“It's a time for hope for a better future for everyone,” he said.
DispatchLIVE
DispatchLIVE
